Elm Grove Park in Oak Ridge to close temporarily for maintenance

The Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department will close Elm Grove Park on East Tennessee Avenue for major playground maintenance.

The playground is scheduled to be closed from Monday to Thursday, June 17-20 to perform the work. The work will include repairing poured-in-place surfacing, according to a city news release.

The schedule for the closure may be adjusted depending on weather and other variables. If you have any questions, contact the Recreation & Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Elm Grove Park in Oak Ridge to close temporarily for maintenance