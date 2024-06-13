Elm Grove Park in Oak Ridge to close temporarily for maintenance
The Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department will close Elm Grove Park on East Tennessee Avenue for major playground maintenance.
The playground is scheduled to be closed from Monday to Thursday, June 17-20 to perform the work. The work will include repairing poured-in-place surfacing, according to a city news release.
The schedule for the closure may be adjusted depending on weather and other variables. If you have any questions, contact the Recreation & Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.
