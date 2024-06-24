Ellwood City police looking for information after vehicle theft

Ellwood City police are asking residents to review surveillance footage after a vehicle was stolen in the borough.

The vehicle was stolen Saturday night in the area of Todd Avenue and Clover Street. It crashed around 4:30 am. Sunday and the occupants fled in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Wood Street.

The suspects were last seen in the 400 block of Haig Street.

Anyone in the area of Clover Avenue, Cedar Street, Todd Avenue, First Avenue and Ewing Park are asked to check their cameras for suspicious activity, including people walking in the middle of the night.

Anyone with information can call police at 724-656-9300.

