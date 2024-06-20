Ellwood City church reopens after extensive renovations
ELLWOOD CITY ― After extensive renovations, Divine Grace Parish-Holy Redeemer Church in the borough is set to reopen June 29-30.
Special celebration Masses will occur that weekend − 5 p.m. on June 29, and 9 and 11 a.m. on June 30.
The renovation was extensive," the Deacon Don Pepe from Holy Redeemer said.
Lighting needed a complete overhaul and flooring was replaced.
Pews were removed for refinishing, then reinstalled.
Bathrooms meeting Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements were built.
New confessionals also were built for ADA compliance and a more efficient use of space.
Updated heating and air conditioning units were installed.
Painting was done throughout the church.
A new statuary and Crucifix were installed
A new electronic bells and chime system was installed, as well as a hearing loop to help those with hearing aids.
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church is at 415 Fourth St., in Ellwood City.
