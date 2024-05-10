Ellston Street closure to begin next week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Traffic may be heavier starting Monday, May 13, as Ellston Street will be closed daily, from sunup to sundown.

The work involves safety-critical work that requires moving and placing 10-foot vertical panels on the south side of Ellston Street. Individuals around the area can expect noise and vibrations due to the construction. The work will begin Monday and end Friday, May 17. A vehicle detour will be in effect when closed, north on Chesnut Street, right onto Garden of the Gods Road, and right onto Sinton Road.

Ellston Street Closure

Drivers can expect a speed limit of 60 miles per hour during the day and 55 miles per hour at night on southbound and northbound I-25 between Fillmore Street exit to Garden of the Gods exit.

Sinton Trail has reopened; trail users should be mindful of their surroundings while in the area. Short closures are anticipated in the future for more safety-critical work.

Detour routes for the rail will be in effect during construction work and trail closure, alternate routes are based on the direction an individual is coming from.

Sinton Trail users detour from Garden of the Gods to Fillmore

Future plans for the Garden of the Gods Road to Fillmore Street Project include more improvements along I-25. A bridge reconstruction on I-25 over Ellston Street can be expected soon.

Improvements made on the interstate and streets will help even out the traffic road and assist drivers in merging and exiting the roadway. The project will also enhance concerns on the road and add an installation of permanent stop signs at Chesnut Street after the project is completed.

The project’s anticipated completion date is late November 2025.

