Ellspermann retiring as Ivy Tech president

Jun. 6—ANDERSON — Sue Ellspermann has announced she will retire as president of Ivy Tech Community College in June 2025, when her current contract is set to expire.

Ellspermann became the college's ninth president in 2016 after serving a term as Indiana's lieutenant governor under Mike Pence.

"Few positions afford the opportunity to change lives, strengthen communities and fuel our workforce and economy, and I am honored to have led this remarkable institution," Ellspermann said in a news release. "I am forever grateful to the students, faculty, staff, trustees and community partners who trusted me to help Ivy Tech reach new heights in service of our students, employers and the state.

"I am deeply proud of what we have achieved together and have full confidence that Ivy Tech will continue to deliver on its mission as Indiana's workforce engine and springboard for social and economic mobility."

Under Ellspermann's leadership, Ivy Tech launched the nation's first smart manufacturing and digital integration pathway. Her tenure also saw a resurgence in enrollment across the institution's 19 campuses statewide. For the 2023-24 academic year, more than 195,000 students were enrolled, the highest total since 2014.

Mia Johnson, chancellor at Ivy Tech's Anderson campus, said Ellspermann's announcement brings mixed emotions to the school's administrators.

"While I am sad to see her go, I am excited about the next chapter for her personally and for the college," Johnson said. "Thanks to Dr. Ellspermann's leadership, Ivy Tech Community College is in a great place."

The Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees will begin a nationwide search for Ellspermann's successor this fall. Board members anticipate the new president will assume office on or before July 1, 2025.

