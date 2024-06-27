Elliott man arrested on child pornography charges

A man from Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood is facing multiple child pornography charges.

According to a criminal complaint, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a CyberTip from Google on Feb. 14, 2023, regarding a man named Robert Shelton uploading eight files of suspected child pornography.

Two months later, a user with the same name uploaded more files of suspected child pornography, the complaint said.

Police used information found from both instances to track Shelton to a house in Elliott. Officers were granted a search warrant for the house.

The day after the warrant was granted, officers waited at the Municipal Court Building for Shelton, who was there for an unrelated matter. He came out with his son and officers served a warrant.

During the search warrant of his house, Shelton confirmed the email addresses and Facebook account connected to the child pornography uploads were his, the complaint said.

Devices recovered during the search warrant of Shelton’s house contained various photos and videos of child pornography, according to court documents.

Shelton is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

