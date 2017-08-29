Elliott appeal to NFL over domestic case headed for 2nd day

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott's appeal of his six-game suspension over a domestic violence incident is headed for a second day with no timeline for completion of the hearing.

The appeal before arbitrator Harold Henderson is being held at an undisclosed location. The NFL suspended its 2016 rushing leader after concluding that he was physically abusive toward his then-girlfriend in Ohio last summer. Prosecutors declined to pursue the case.

The league's letter detailing the suspension also cited an incident when Elliott was caught on video pulling down a woman's shirt during a St. Patrick's Day parade in Dallas. The NFL said that incident wasn't considered in the six-game ban, but indicated a pattern of poor behavior.

Elliott, who had 1,631 yards rushing as a rookie, made his only appearance of the preseason last week at home against Oakland.

The 22-year-old was excused from practice this week to attend the hearing and wouldn't have played anyway in the exhibition finale against Houston. That game was relocated to the home of the Cowboys because of flooding from Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

