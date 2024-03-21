Elliot reads to students at Meadow Ridge Elementary
Elliot reads to students at Meadow Ridge Elementary
Elliot reads to students at Meadow Ridge Elementary
The latest round of student loan discharges impacted more than 78,000 public service workers and wiped out $5.8 billion in student loan debt.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, had been drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink when he was kicked out for violating the bar’s “conduct standards."
The Automated Clearing House allows money to be electronically transferred between banks. Learn more about how ACH transfers work.
Laken Riley, the Georgia student who was killed last month, allegedly by an undocumented immigrant, is the latest to be used as a political flashpoint in the fight over border security. Her father doesn't want her death to be a political talking point. He's not alone.
This astonishingly small gizmo with big, soothing sound is a bargain during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
During a competitive esports tournament of Apex Legends, a free-to-play shooter video game played by hundreds of thousands of players daily, hackers appeared to insert cheats into the games of two well-known streamers — effectively hacking the players midgame. The incidents forced the organizers of the Apex Legends Global Series tournament, which has a $5 million total prize pool, to postpone the event indefinitely “due to the competitive integrity of this series being compromised.” As the midgame hacks were underway, the game’s chatbot displayed messages on-screen that appeared to come from the hackers: “Apex hacking global series, by Destroyer2009 &R4andom,” the messages read.
No more worrying about where to stash your phone, keys or cash while running errands or catching up on your favorite shows.
Miami-based Onyx Private, a Y Combinator-backed digital bank that provided banking and investment services for high-earning Millennials and Gen Zers, is terminating its bank operations. In a March 13 email to a customer viewed by TechCrunch, with a subject line that read: “Important Notice: Termination of Bank Operations and Account Closure” Onyx wrote, “We are writing to inform you of our decision to discontinue our services and initiate the closure of all associated accounts starting today.” Co-founder and CEO Victor Santos confirmed to TechCrunch that the company was “moving away from the B2C model” but said that it was changing its business model, not shutting down.
From lavender lattes to relationship stress, here's the health news you need to know.
Over the years, TechCrunch has extensively covered data breaches. In fact, some of our most-read stories have come from reporting on huge data breaches, such as revealing shoddy security practices at startups holding sensitive genetic information or disproving privacy claims by a popular messaging app. It's not just our sensitive information that can spill online.
The Fed's moves have dominated the story of the market, but they've also obscured developments beyond its influence.
Over the last eight years, schools in 41 states have spent millions on Yondr products to curb students from using their phones during the day.
Black Mirror, the series that eerily foreshadowed our current tech dystopia, is set to return in 2025 for a seventh season.
The student loan interest deduction can reduce your taxable income by up to $2,500. Find out if you qualify.
The "Love Is Blind" Season 6 reunion left some fans unsatisfied. Here are four questions that remain unanswered.
A 30-point drop in GOP support shows how quickly powerful politicians — particularly Trump — can sway the public when they take sides on a hot-button issue.
Fresh evidence of sticky inflation could add to questions about whether the central bank will end up keeping interest rates elevated for longer than expected in 2024.
The Lotus Emira is finally being delivered to reservation holders after holdups due to production issues, software tweaks, and CARB certification.
It might be small, but it has a big impact under kitchen cabinets and in other hard-to-light spots, shoppers say.
In today's edition: Djokovic's stunning loss, the four-man race for NHL MVP, NFL free agency roundup, the Wooden Award finalists, and more.