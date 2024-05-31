Ellington motorcyclist killed after crashing into turning car, troopers say

A 49-year-old Ellington motorcyclist was killed in a Sarasota crash on Thursday, troopers said.

The motorcyclist was traveling west on Fruitville Road in the center lane at 8:51 p.m. and approaching the driveway access of 5577 Fruitville Road. A sedan was stopped on the driveway access, approaching State Road 780. The car attempted to make a left turn onto Fruitville Road in front of the approaching motorcyclist, investigators said in a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

The rider became separated from his motorcycle after colliding with the front left portion of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old man driving the car was left with minor injuries.

As of May 31, there have been 2,906 crashes in Sarasota County. Of those, there have been 23 fatalities and 1,769 injuries. There have also been 102 motorcycle crashes and seven motorcycle fatalities in Sarasota County, according to data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles crash dashboard.

The Florida Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.

