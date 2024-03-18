Ellington announces run for Indiana House District 45

Mar. 18—Jeff Ellington of Bloomfield has announced his candidacy in the Republican primary for Indiana House of Representatives District 45.

The candidacy of Ellington, a former state representative, makes the GOP primary is a three-way race. Incumbent state Rep. Bruce Borders of Jasonville has filed, as has Kellie Streeter, a Knox County commissioner.

Ellington said he is running on three things. The first is reforming Indiana's complex web of gas taxes. Second, the reform property taxes. And third, economic development for the counties that make up District 45.

District 45 is made up of southern Vigo County, all of Greene and Sullivan counties, northern Knox County and northern Daviess County.

Ellington first ran for state House of Representatives in 1998, in a district that contained Ellettsville, Solsberry and Bloomfield. He later served in the former District 62, which was centered around Greene County, from 2016 to 2022. He lost to Borders in the District 45 GOP primary in May 2022.

Ellington is a businessman, owning a Bloomfield event center, JR Ellington Tree Experts, Phoenix Demolition and Bloomington's Ellington Stables. He is a retired Bloomington firefighter. He is married to Hope Habbe Ellington since 1991. They have two adult children.

"The people of District 45, from Vigo County to Bloomfield to Oaktown, have real problems like inflation," Ellington said in a news release. "They need change and they need dollars. Let's fix Indiana again."

The primary is May 7. Deadline to register is April 8. Early voting starts April 9.