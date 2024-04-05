Ellie Reeves: William Wragg texting scam ‘concerning’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Labour’s deputy national campaign co-ordinator, Ellie Reeves, has described reports of explicit images and flirtatious messages being sent to MPs as part of an alleged sexting scam as “really concerning”. Conservative MP William Wragg said on Thursday he was “manipulated” into giving personal phone numbers of colleagues to a man he met on a gay dating app, after he had sent intimate pictures of himself.