‘Ellie, you will be missed;’ Students pay tribute after Troy teen’s body found

Students at a local school paid tribute to a 14-year-old girl, whose body was found Sunday in the Great Miami River.

Miami County Education Service Center students made a special tribute on Monday to 14-year-old Ellie Carder.

The school posted photos on social media of Mrs. Smith’s class making “a special tribute to a young lady who worked in their class last year.”

The photos show students putting cups through the holes of a fence with the message, “We Love U Ellie.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, she was last seen on Jan. 31, near East Staunton Road and Michigan Avenue. Later that night, someone heard screaming at the ConAgra Foods on Dye Mill Road.

A week later, crews found her backpack north of ConAgra, and a large search resumed.

On March 3, more than four weeks after she was last seen, kayakers searching for Carder spotted a body.

The school concluded the social media post with this statement.

“Ellie, you will be missed by many.💜”

Photo from: Miami Valley Education Service Center

