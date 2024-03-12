‘Ellie is home now and at peace;’ Family of missing Troy girl speaks out

The family of 14-year-old Ellie Carder is speaking out.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Funeral services for 14-year-old Ellie Carder today in Troy

Her grandmother, Darla Whitaker, released a statement to News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Monday.

“I would like you to just announce how much the family appreciates all the volunteers, searchers, divers, and the community for all their support. Her services showed what an amazing young lady she really was! Ellie is home now and at peace.”

>>RELATED: ‘Not going to be forgotten;’ Hours after discovery of Ellie Carder’s body, community hosts vigil

News Center 7 first reported that Carder was last seen on Jan. 31, near East Staunton Road and Michigan Avenue. Later that night, someone heard screaming at the ConAgra Foods on Dye Mill Road.

A week later, crews found her backpack north of ConAgra, and a large search resumed.

On March 3, more than four weeks after she was last seen, kayakers searching for Carder spotted a body.

>>PHOTOS: Community hosts vigil hours after discovery of Ellie Carder’s body

“I’m calling in because I’m a kayaker out searching for Ellie Carder and we found a body,” a 911 caller told Miami County Communication Center dispatchers.

The 911 call brought emergency crews to a spot on the river near Route 202 and Ebberts Road.

>>RELATED: Kayaker locates body of missing Troy girl Ellie Carder, no signs of trauma found

>>RELATED: Missing 14-year-old girl’s phone activity stopped after last sighting, police say

Carder’s dad reported her missing on Feb. 2 and Troy first responders spent weeks searching the river after finding her backpack, but their miles-long, days-long search was unsuccessful.

The discovery of Carder’s body led to a vigil at the bridge where it was believed she went into the water.

>>RELATED: Missing 14-year-old girl’s backpack found after screaming heard; large search underway

>>RELATED: Backpack of missing 14-year-old Troy girl located; workers nearby say they heard yelling

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 14-year-old girl missing; Troy police ask public to be on lookout

Her visitation and funeral were last week.

Ellie Carder vigil

Ellie Carder vigil

Ellie Carder vigil

Ellie Carder vigil

Ellie Carder vigil

Ellie Carder vigil

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff



