Ellen Pogemiller wins Democratic bid for District 88 House seat, goes on to Nov. election

Voters have selected Ellen Pogemiller for the Democrat bill in the Oklahoma House District 88 race this fall.

As no Republicans entered the district race, she will face the single Independent candidate, Bobby McCollum, in the November general election, held Nov. 5. McCollum has worked as a tax auditor for state government for 15 years, with previous experience gained in the finance industry.

Pogemiller has a degree in education and worked for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma where she established programs to increase food access for kids and access to healthier foods. Highlighted issues include public schools, access to health care and reproductive care and voting and ballot access. She lives in Oklahoma City with her family.

Pogemiller will replace State Rep. Mauree Turner, Oklahoma's first non-binary legislator who decided not to run for reelection to her District 88 seat this year due to health issues. Turner, first elected in 2020, is Black and Muslim.

House District 88 in Oklahoma City is culturally diverse and features a mix of locally-owned businesses, LGBTQ+ supportive businesses and an Asian cultural district.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Pogemiller wins Democratic bid for Oklahoma House District 88