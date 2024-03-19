'Ella McCay' begins filming RI State House

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island State House takes its star turn Tuesday as "Ella McCay," the Hollywood movie that has been filming around the capital city the last month begins shooting scenes on Smith Hill.

The state police shut Smith Street to traffic in front of the State House at 6:30 a.m. as production trucks began lining the street and filling a State House parking lot in the predawn hours.

A movie production truck parked on Smith Street in front of the Rhode Island State House early Tuesday for filming of the Twentieth Century Studios production of the James L. Brooks movie "Ella McCay."

Filming, which is expected to include a shot of two characters crossing Smith Street from the Department of Transportation to the State House, is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and last up to a couple of weeks. The production will also use the office of Gov. Dan McKee, who will be working elsewhere for the duration.

Twentieth Century Studios began filming the James L. Brooks movie Feb. 5 in a quiet East Side neighborhood off Blackstone Boulevard, and has shot at other locations, including a bar created for filming, "Helen's 445," on Broadway; and a coffee shop created for filming, "Coffee and Curios," on Olney Street.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 'Ella McCay' filming at RI State House. What to know.