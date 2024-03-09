Elkhorn bar shooting suspect pleads not guilty in death of couple

Emerson and Gina Weingart were shot and killed inside Sports Page Barr, 29 1/2 S. Wisconsin St. on Feb. 1.

The man accused of killing Emerson and Gina Weingart in an Elkhorn bar Feb. 1 pleaded not guilty to six felony charges Friday in Walworth County Circuit Court.

Thomas A. Routt, 57, faces charges that include two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Feb. 1 shooting that took place at Sports Page Barr, 29½ S. Wisconsin St.

According to a criminal complaint, Routt was inside the tavern for about 30 minutes playing a video gaming machine before pulling out a gun and ordering the married couple and third person not to move.

Gina Weingart, 37, was tending bar shortly after midnight Feb. 1 with Emerson Weingart, 33, and another patron inside.

More: A couple was fatally shot in an Elkhorn bar, police say. The community is 'devastated.'

Routt told investigators that Gina Weingart told him to put the gun away or she'd call police. He said Gina Weingart then slapped the gun and it went off, striking her. Routt then said he took the money out the register and shot Emerson Weingart. He also admitted to following a fleeing female out the back door and firing shots at her, according to the criminal complaint.

Following the shooting, Routt said he went to his Elkhorn home. He attempted to dispose of the gun and ammunition at a gas station and detectives discovered the gun and ammunition in bags in a nearby dumpster, according to the complaint.

Routt has a criminal history dating to 1995 and, as a convicted felon, he's barred from possessing firearms, according to online court records. He was on active community supervision at the time of the shooting and was arrested three days later.

The Weingarts were married in June 2023. A GoFundMe page for memorial services had raised more than $13,000 by Friday afternoon.

Emerson Weingart is a Menomonee Falls native and a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, according to an obituary. He worked at a Metro Market in Mukwonago.

Gina Weingart, née Gennara, was born in Milwaukee and graduated from Waterford High School, the obituary said. Apart from bartending, she also worked at Wisconsin Vision Associates.

Routt is scheduled to appear in court next for a status conference April 16. He faces six felony charges: two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, one count of armed robbery, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Elliot Hughes, Drake Bentley, Alex Groth and Claire Reid contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Elkhorn bar shooting suspect pleads not guilty in death of couple