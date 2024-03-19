Elkhart mom growing desperate for clues about her son, missing since Dec. 3

Marcell Spencer of Elkhart has been missing since Dec. 3. He was last seen at an Elkhart 7-Eleven store.

An Elkhart man’s mother is asking for help in finding her 29-year-old son, who was reportedly last seen in a surveillance video at an Elkhart 7-Eleven on Dec. 3.

Marcell Spencer would not have missed his daughter’s birthday and Christmas willingly, insists his mother, Creshia Reeves of Goshen.

Reeves said Elkhart police have told her the video image showed her son entering an Edwardsburg woman’s car at the convenience store at Jackson and Johnson streets in Elkhart. He has not been seen since.

Police told her no activities or pings have been detected from his iPhone, Reeves said.

Her son was released from federal prison a year ago after serving more than five years for selling drugs. He would not have risked his parole by being involved in guns or drugs after his release, she said.

His co-workers at Forest River told police it was unusual for him to not show up for work, either.

“I touch base with the detective every day,” she said. “He always says, 'Nothing new.'”

Spencer is a devoted father to his three daughters, ages 12, 9 and 7, according to his mother, who adds that family is important to him because he had a rough start in life.

He was born addicted to cocaine and with fetal alcohol syndrome, she said. His father was in prison for rape. After he took a turn in the foster care system, Reeves adopted Spencer when he was 6.

“He would never do anything to jeopardize his freedom or his safety,” Reeves said. “I am fearful that something terrible has happened to him. Mentally, I am trying to prepare myself for the worst.”

Police have issued a missing person alert. No Silver Alert was issued because those alerts, managed by Indiana State Police, are reserved only for those who are endangered, high-risk or have a mental impairment certified by a medical authority, according to Elkhart Police Department spokeswoman Jessica McBrier.

Mishawaka private investigator Tina Church put Reeves in touch with a national not-for-profit search organization willing to help find her son with its advanced search tools. The Elkhart officer leading the investigation into Spencer’s disappearance, Det. Casey Claeys, contacted an EquuSearch Midwest officer on Monday to discuss the case, McBrier said.

“They both agreed that, at this point, the EquuSearch resources would not be deployed … as there is not a good starting point for an actual physical search,” she said.

“Mr. Spencer’s missing person investigation is still active and ongoing,” McBrier said. “We have no indication at this time that foul play was involved.”

Anyone with information about Spencer and his disappearance may call Det. Claeys at 574-389-4789.

