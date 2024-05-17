Elkhart man sentenced on federal weapons charge

May 16—SOUTH BEND — An Elkhart man is facing more than four years in prison in connection with a federal firearms case.

Nathan Keosackdy, 24, was sentenced by United States District Court Senior Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after being found guilty following a two-day jury trial in November for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson in a news release.

Keosackdy was sentenced to 51 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in September 2022, Keosackdy, a felon, who was prohibited from possessing or purchasing a firearm, took another individual to a federally licensed firearm dealer to complete the purchase of a firearm he had chosen. After the firearm purchase, Keosackdy carried the gun out of the store and paid the individual for the gun.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department and the Mishawaka Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jerome W. McKeever and Lydia T. Lucius.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021 the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results, the release added.