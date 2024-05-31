Elkhart man sentenced for child sex crime

GOSHEN — An Elkhart man facing multiple child sex allegations received a 12-year sentence Thursday after admitting to one of the charges.

Oscar Ramirez Cortez, 37, was sentenced in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 after admitting to one count of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. He will spend nine years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, which is the cap on prison time that was laid out in his plea agreement, followed by three years on probation.

He received roughly one year of credit for time spent in jail since his arrest in June 2023. Three additional counts of child sex crimes as Level 4 felonies were dismissed under the terms of his plea, along with two counts as a Level 5 felony.

He entered the plea in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 on April 18, ahead of a jury trial set for April 29. Ramirez Cortez repeated his admission Thursday after Judge Teresa Cataldo said she couldn’t accept his plea based on a statement he made in a pre-sentence report apparently denying his guilt.

“You understand that in your statement, ‘I didn’t do it,’ I am prohibited from sentencing you because you maintain your innocence,” she told him.

“But I am guilty,” Ramirez Cortez said, speaking through an interpreter.

His attorney, Chris Petersen, said he was confused when he made the statement and led Ramirez Cortez through the facts of the charge again. Ramirez Cortez admitted that he inappropriately touched a girl under the age of 14 sometime between 2017 and 2019.

The dates of his offenses go as far back as 2014. Police spoke with one victim in May 2023, who said he molested her several times over a five-year period.

She also said he threatened to kill her with a machete on one occasion and that he hit her with a phone cord and his fists. She led police to another underage victim, who described being in a sexual relationship with Ramirez Cortez eight years earlier.

Neither Ramirez Cortez nor either of his victims offered a statement in court.