Elkhart man sentenced to 180 months in prison

Apr. 10—SOUTH BEND — Marcus Harris, 40, Elkhart, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Harris was sentenced to 180 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release, a news release stated.

According to documents in the case, in April 2023, Harris distributed methamphetamine on several occasions between December 2022 and May 2023. On one occasion, Harris and co-defendant Stephen Johnson sold approximately one pound of methamphetamine. At the time of their arrest in May 2023, Harris and Johnson brought more than three kilograms of methamphetamine and 250 grams of heroin to a deal planning to trade for ten kilograms of cocaine.

Co-defendant Stephen Johnson was sentenced in February 2024 to 288 months of imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration including the DEA North Central Laboratory with assistance from the Elkhart County Interdiction and Covert Enforcement Unit and the South Bend Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Joel Gabrielse and Katelan McKenzie Doyle, the release added.