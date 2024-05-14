Elkhart elementary staffer arrested for bringing gun to school

May 13—ELKHART — Elkhart City Police Department has issued a statement regarding an arrest made involving a staff member with a gun this morning at Mary Beck Elementary School, 818 McDonald St., Elkhart.

"We can confirm that the Elkhart Police Department was notified and arrested a staff member that had brought a handgun into the school," the department wrote in a press release.

Police say the department was notified around 9:30 a.m. and a school resource officer placed the staff member under arrest. The arrest will be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review of criminal charges.

"EPD will release the name of the individual arrested if and when a judicial officer finds probable cause for the arrest and sets bail," the press release states. "We would refer you to the school district for any further questions about the staff member's role at the school and/or employment status."