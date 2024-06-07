ELKHART COUNTY COURTS: Sentence given in burglary, sexual battery case

Jun. 6—GOSHEN — A man charged with a sexual battery and burglary last winter was sentenced to residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a Class B misdemeanor, during Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday.

Lovell Fredrick, 34, Elkhart, was originally accused of sexual battery and burglary dating back to Feb. 27, 2023.

According to an affidavit from Elkhart police, Fredrick entered an apartment on Sycamore Street in Elkhart and touched a sleeping woman's mouth with his privates, causing her to wake up. The victim said she did not know Fredrick nor did she invite him over. He entered despite her door being locked. Frederick also brought a large number of personal items with him and they were lying on the floor at the top of her steps, per the affidavit.

The victim said she called 911 immediately after being awakened and officers arrested a man they found inside the apartment and took him into custody. The man reportedly offered several variations and spellings of the name Brian Richard Welks, police stated in their report. It was a name that police later learned was not his own.

The man also reportedly told officers, "All I was trying to do was take a shower. This is a big misunderstanding," and said that he gets his mail at the post office because he stays in several places. The man eventually told them his name, Lovell Fredrick, and agreed to speak with a detective, telling the detective that he knew the victim's brother, the affidavit reads. Investigating officers said the apartment door appeared pried open.

Frederick was sentenced to a total of 7.5 years for count one, residential entry, a Level 6 felony, to the Indiana Department of Corrections. He was sentenced to 180 days at the Elkhart County Department of Corrections for count two, false informing, a Class B misdemeanor, to be served concurrently.

DOUGLAS J. DEHOFF

Douglas J. Dehoff, 37, Goshen, pleaded guilty in Elkhart County Circuit Court to causing death while operating a vehicle with a schedule II or II controlled substance May 23, 2022.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Dehoff was heading east on C.R. 4 and turned north onto Packard Drive and into the path of a 2004 Suzuki Cruiser motorcycle driven by Justin Bowen, 33, Shipshewana, heading west on C.R. 4 at 4:45 a.m. that day.

Bowen was pronounced dead at the scene. Dehoff had leg pain and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment. Lab testing indicated the presence of cocaine in Dehoff's system.

Dehoff's sentencing is scheduled for July 18.

WILLIAM G. SHULTZ

A homeless man was sentenced to serve a total of nine years in prison after being charged with selling methamphetamine.

Police found William Shultz, 32, in the garage of a home in the 300 block of Randolph Street in Nappanee Sept. 11, 2023, with a woman whose friend contacted police for a welfare check on her. In front of him was a backpack, and in his hands he had a glass pipe and a lighter. Shultz was arrested and it was determined later that he had multiple warrants out of Kosciusko County and Fulton County.

Shultz told the officer that he did have meth on him which the officer found in his pocket. He consented to a search of his backpack and told police anything found in it was his and not the woman's. There was meth and marijuana, knives and razor blades, a scale another pipe, and lighters.

After weighing the meth at Nappanee Police Department, Shultz admitted to selling the meth.

During sentencing, Shultz apologized to the court and those he hurt.

He was sentenced to count one, dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, to eight years at the Indiana Department of Corrections with five years suspended on reporting probation, but per the plea agreement, the sentence was enhanced by six years for being a habitual offender. The result is a total of 14 years in prison, with five suspended on probation.

PARIS T. WILSON

A man accused of burglarizing a church and stealing food was appointed a public defender during Thursday's Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings.

Police were called to Church Without Walls, 731 Wagner Ave., Elkhart, at 11:11 p.m. May 3 in reference to the sounds of breaking glass at the church and a man in the area, but the caller told police they lost sight of the man.

On scene, police said they found Paris Wilson, 32, matching the description outside, carrying several applesauce containers and foam cups.

Wilson was detained and questioned after the building was secured. He reportedly told police he'd gained access to the church by throwing a brick at the window, and got the applesauce from the kitchen.

Wilson's trial status conference is scheduled for Nov. 21, and a jury trial on Dec. 16.

DOUGLAS L.G. MORGAN

A man accused of burglarizing a bank in Elkhart had a pretrial conference with the Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday.

Police were called to First Source Bank, 1751 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart, at 12:08 a.m. May 7 for a suspicious person.

On scene, a window of the bank had been smashed out and after they arrested Douglas L.G. Morgan, police searched the building, finding an opened can of partly eaten peaches in the breakroom and a toothbrush nearby, a probable cause affidavit reads. Police believed the peaches were taken from the breakroom because the cabinets were opened and had some canned goods in them.

The caller, a cleaner, told police she was getting ready to lock up after finishing her duties for the night, and had just set the alarm when the man approached her and told her to call an ambulance, according to the affidavit. The woman said she felt uneasy around the man, though, so she drove to the nearby gas station to make the call, and when she drove back to the back, the window smashed, and Morgan was inside, the affidavit reads.

Morgan has further proceedings scheduled for Aug. 15, and the court confirmed a trial status conference Nov. 21, and a jury trial Dec. 16.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.