Elkhart County Commissioners OK zoning change for distribution facility

Jun. 17—GOSHEN — A zone map change was approved for a warehouse distribution facility in Osolo Township during the Elkhart County Commissioners' meeting Monday morning.

The property at 22447 Innovation Drive was changed from a DPUD E-3 to an DPUD M-2. Elkhart County Zoning Administrator Jason Auvil explained that residing in the Elkhart East Industrial Park, the covenants of the area prevent certain heavy industrial activities from taking place, but does allow for outdoor storage.

James Skillen, vice president of Shah Properties LLC, which owns the property, said the property would be a warehouse distribution facility and that he's sat down with planning staff and removed potential uses allowed by M-2 zoning that would be disallowed by the Elkhart East agreement.

CROSS TRAILERS

Commissioners approved a zone map change for a new trailer manufacturer in York Township. Cross Trailers will be located at 11732 C.R. 4, after commissioners approved a zone map change from M-1 to DPUD M-1.

Previously, Auvil said the owner requested to use the property as a storage lot for trailers, but the new owner, Hitch Holdings Indiana LLC, is requesting to use the property for manufacturing of small trailers.

Civil Project Engineering for Surveying And Mapping LLC Ben Stanley explained that the property has around five acres of wetlands and was previously unmapped, and the owner agreed to delineate it. So, they're taking steps to ensure it's not impacted.

The new 160,000-square-foot industrial building will have a paved drive, staging area, gravel storage area, retention basins and the existing wetlands.

COURTHOUSE SURVEY

The commissioners approved an agreement with RQAW Corp. for surveying water, buildings and power engineering services for the Goshen courthouse. Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick added that approval of the contract does not guarantee the project will go through and it still requires funds to be appropriated.

Commissioners approved a grant from the Public Health Preparedness and Emergency Fund for $25,000 to purchase upgraded radios.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.