Elkhart County Commissioners approve library appointment

May 6—GOSHEN — Considerations for board appointments turned controversial during Monday's Elkhart County Commissioners meeting.

While the commissioners did approve Carla Gull's reappointment to the Middlebury Library Board, it wasn't without some public commentary and reproach of her recent decisions on the board.

Specifically, Pam Keyser spoke against Gull's reappointment during a public comment section ahead of the vote. Keyser presented a list of reasons she had reservations against Gull's reappointment, most notably that Gull had voted in favor of bringing "Looking For Alaska" author John Green to the library to speak on mental health. Green's books were removed from the library and Middlebury Community Schools several years ago for what she called pornographic content. Keyser also noted that Green's degrees are in English and Religious Studies, not in any way related to mental health.

Keyser also remarked that Gull, along with the rest of the board, voted to increase the library director's vacation pay to nine weeks, and approved her annual pay at around $90,000, comparing it to first responder pay, calling it unjustified.

"Carla has been part of these board decisions that do not reflect our community in many ways," Keyser said. "I'm requesting that you consider other candidates for this position."

Commissioner Brad Rogers noted that due to the controversial nature of Green, the invitation to speak was rescinded, and because of that, Rogers said he was willing to offer to give Gull another opportunity on the board.

Rogers said he couldn't comment much on Keyser's concerns about the director's pay, but Commissioner Suzie Weirick said while she understood the concerns about first responder pay and its contrast to the library director's salary, outside of raising taxes, she didn't see a good solution.

"It's a valid question, and I'm willing to support options further," she said.

Commissioner Bob Barnes called the situation "a prime example" of the need for the community to step up and volunteer for board positions.

Commissioners also appointed Dan Boecher to the Elkhart County Visitors and Convention Bureau, without concern and no one offering public comment.

Commissioners also approved the appropriation of $1,875,000 for materials for the Foraker, Southwest, Tecumseh Wastewater Project. The funds have already been received but require appropriation to be spent.

Commissioners approved an additional appropriation request from the Cumulative Cap Fund for $125,000 for county subscriptions and license compliance verifications

The American Structure Point consultant agreement for construction inspection on the bridge on Baugo Creek was approved for about $343,000. Elkhart County Highway Manager Charlie McKenzie said they will also receive 80% reimbursement for the funds as spent.

Commissioners approved an amendment for medical services for the jail, juvenile detention, and community corrections. The original proposal, an extension of a 2022 agreement came in with a 5% increase, but through negotiations, it was reduced to 4%. The total is $4.2 million.

