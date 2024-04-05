Elk holding their own in Idaho's Unit 14

Apr. 5—The overall population of elk in Idaho's Game Management Unit 14 is up slightly compared to a survey conducted in 2022.

Last winter, biologists from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game surveyed the unit that stretches from Cottonwood to Riggins and estimated a population of 3,732 elk and a robust 39 calves for every 100 cows. In 2022, the population estimate was 3,565 with a 25:100 calf-to-cow ratio.

"It's a pretty productive unit and holding its own," said J.J. Teare, regional supervisor of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston.

He noted that hunters reported seeing fewer elk during last fall's hunting season. He thinks the animals may have responded to more hunting pressure that resulted from regulations meant to stem the spread of chronic wasting disease.

"Harvest was a little down from other years and we've been hearing from sportsmen that they didn't see as many. The population seems to be there. I think with extra CWD hunts and people on the landscape might be pushing elk to areas people can't get to — to private land and further down the hill if not over to Unit 15."

Teare said the survey produced an estimate of 486 bulls with a good distribution between age classes.

