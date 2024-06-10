Elk encounters increasing amid calving season in Colorado

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Weekend tourists could be found marveling at free-roaming elk near Evergreen Lake.

“I think it’s pretty awesome to get this close to an elk,” said Jesus, a visitor from Houston.

An elk cow that was quietly grazing near a shopping area became distracted by nearby dogs and then ventured to the other side of the parking lot causing the tourists to move back.

“We’ve seen too many videos on TMZ, like tourist gets attacked, so yeah I keep my distance,” Jesus told FOX31.

A Denver Parks and Recreation Department officer remained on site to keep visitors from getting too close to the roaming elk.

Many of Colorado’s tourist destinations are bringing elk and sightseers into close range. More than 3,000 elk frequent Rocky Mountain National Park and Estes Park, mingling with more than 4,000,000 tourists each year.

Some visitors are seen putting themselves and their families at risk. Colorado Parks and Wildlife told FOX31 that trying to feed and touch wildlife is not only illegal but also a threat to your safety as the animals can become aggressive without warning.

This month three people in Estes Park were attacked within eight days, with one child stomped after an elk charged a playground.

CPW says tourists should be aware of their surroundings, closely watch children and keep dogs on a leash.

Elk calving season runs from late spring to early summer in Colorado. If you spot a newborn calf alone, leave the area and never approach or touch the animal. CPW told FOX31 their mothers are usually nearby looking for food or hiding in tall grass.

