Elk chases down, stomps 8-year-old bike rider in Estes Park

Most often when you hear of an elk attacking a person in Estes Park, you think of a tourist getting too close to them while trying to take a photo or video of the animal.

But an attack Thursday (May 31) was much more unusual in the gateway town to Rocky Mountain National Park where elk are abundant year-round.

A cow elk with a young calf in Estes Park chased down and stomped an 8-year-old girl while she was riding her bike, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Family members of the girl said she was riding her bike in an neighborhood around 1 p.m. Thursday, when the female elk charged the girl from about 60 yards away. When the elk caught up to the girl, it stomped her several times.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife set up signs in Estes Park, Colo., warning of aggressive cow elk during the spring calving season after a cow elk chased down and stomped a young bike rider in the town May 31, 2024.

The young girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and released later that day.

"This is an unusual and unfortunate situation where a young girl was playing outside, far from the calf, and a cow elk became aggressive to protect her newborn,'' Jason Duetsch, the area wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, stated in a news release. "While it is a natural reaction for cow elk to be very defensive during calving season, it is not often they hurt someone, especially a child. We’re happy the girl is recovering from her injuries and wish her continued healing.”

A wildlife officer responded to the attack area and found the cow elk and young calf. The adult elk became aggressive towards the officer, so the officer hazed the elk by firing a nonlethal bean bag round and the elk’s aggressive behavior dissipated, according to the news release.

The officer stayed at the site to monitor the situation for several hours. On Friday, the officer returned to move the calf to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Health Lab in Fort Collins where veterinarians and wildlife specialists will care for the the newborn elk.

The fate of the mother elk was unclear from the release.

Officers will continue to haze cow elk in the area as necessary to discourage interactions with neighbors, the agency said. Signs warning of aggressive elk behavior were placed in the neighborhood. The signs warn pets should be on leash at all times to avoid conflicts with cow elk.

Late spring through early summer is elk calving season in Colorado. During this time, cow elk can display aggression towards people and pets to protect their calves from perceived threats.

Wildlife officials said conflicts with people are common in spring when cow elk and cow moose have their young nearby. Officials recommend giving these animals a wide berth, never approach wildlife with young and to leave young wildlife alone if you find them. It is not unusual to find calves and fawns alone, as the mother may temporarily leave them to find food.

The number of attacks on humans by elk in Colorado was not available.

However, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, from 1990 to 2023, there have been 88 attacks by black bears on humans, three of which were fatal, and 28 attacks by mountain lions on humans, three of which were fatal.

Since 2006, there have been 21 attacks by moose on humans, with one fatal attack, and nearly all occurred with a dog or dogs present.

