Elizabeth Warren on Donald Trump: ‘What kind of human being are we talking about here?’

Elizabeth Warren tore into Donald Trump after the Republican nominee said it was “sad” that the suspect in the New York City and New Jersey bombings would receive medical care and legal counsel after his arrest.

“You just really wonder what kind of vision Donald Trump has for this country,” Warren told MSNBC on Monday night. “This is what we fight for. We fight for our Constitution. We fight for our basic humanity. And Donald Trump says, Let’s throw all that out the window. And let’s do the maximum amount of fearmongering.”

Ahmad Khan Rahami, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen who was born in Afghanistan, was taken into custody following a gunfight with police in Linden, N.J., on Monday morning, hours after federal authorities named him as a suspect in the weekend blasts. An explosion in Manhattan resulted in 29 injuries, but neither the bombings nor the attempted bombings resulted in any fatalities. Rahami, who was injured in the shootout, was taken to the hospital before he was charged.

At a Monday rally in Fort Myers, Fla., Trump lamented the idea that Rahami would be granted constitutional rights.

“Now we will give him amazing hospitalization,” Trump said. “He will be taken care of by some of the best doctors in the world. He will be given a fully modern and updated hospital room. And he’ll probably even have room service, knowing the way our country is. And on top of that, he will be represented by an outstanding lawyer.”

.@SenWarren reacts to Trump’s lamenting that the NY/NJ bomber will receive “amazing hospitalization,” lawyer #inners https://t.co/hyU9wAB93Q — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) September 20, 2016





The Massachusetts senator and progressive firebrand said such comments, as well as Trump’s veiled remarks suggesting Second Amendment supporters might do harm to Hillary Clinton, ought to alarm everyone.

“What kind of human being are we talking about here?” Warren said.

Speaking at a rally for Clinton in Ohio over the weekend, she offered several possibilities.

“Donald Trump has repeatedly invited his followers to commit a terrible act of violence on his opponent. He has invited them to kill another human being more than once,” Warren said. ” What kind of a man does that? … A nasty little bully who can’t win in a fair fight.”

Warren — whom Trump has mockingly called “Pocahontas” for claiming Native American heritage — also ripped the real estate mogul for his role in leading the birther movement to discredit President Obama.

“What kind of man does that? A man with a dark and ugly soul,” she said. “A man that will never be president.”