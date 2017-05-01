Elizabeth Warren says Barack Obama does not understand 'lived experience of most Americans'

Senator Elizabeth Warren has said politicians like former President Barack Obama have “giant blind spots” regarding the “lived experiences of most Americans.”

Talking about her new book This Fight Is Our Fight, Ms Warren also did not rule out a possible 2020 presidential bid.

Ms Warren said politicians like Mr Obama and others in both parties talk “about a set of big national statistics that look shiny and great” like the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and unemployment rates, but they neglect that “the lived experiences of most Americans [are] that they are being left behind in this economy.“

Read more

If Warren runs in 2020 she will have Mansplaining McConnell to thank

She added, “worse than being left behind, they're being kicked in the teeth.”

Should Ms Warren run in 2020, abortion rights may be a major issue for the Democratic party.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who ran against Hillary Clinton for the party’s nomination in 2016, recently said he supports Democratic candidates who are pro-life.

He said “you just can't exclude people who disagree with us on one issue.“

However, Ms Warren, speaking to The Guardian - made it clear that she is decidedly pro-choice and would not likely support any candidate that did not think giving women rights over their own body is important.

Ms Warren said the issue is “powerfully important” to her and that she understands “not everyone in the Democratic party agrees with me, but I am in this fight all the way.”

It is apparent that Ms Warren is not ruling out a 2020 bid, but is concerned the effect on her family.

“I can take whatever somebody wants to throw at me. It is harder when things get thrown at your family but that's become the reality of 21st-century politics,“ Ms Warren noted.

At a rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump said Ms Warren might be his opposition in the next presidential election. He referred to her as “Pocahontas” - a Native American woman associated with the early British settlement in Jamestown, Virginia - in an apparent insult to Ms Warren’s alleged Cherokee heritage.