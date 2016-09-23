‘This is a peaceful masjid’: Muslims in Elizabeth, N.J., gather for Friday prayer after resident accused of bombings

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Nearly 200 people gathered at the Muslim Community Center of Union County Friday afternoon for the first jumah prayer — Islam’s largest weekly gathering — since Elizabeth resident Ahmad Khan Rahami was arrested in connection to mostly unsuccessful bomb attacks in New York and New Jersey last weekend.

“I was shocked,” said a man named Faisal, reflecting on the incidents that rocked his community just days earlier before heading inside for Friday prayer. “This is a peaceful masjid.”

Like Faisal, the suspect’s father, Mohammad Rahami, is a longtime member of MCCUC, and is known to pray regularly at the red brick mosque, which sits on the leafy corner of a charming, residential enclave less than two miles from Elizabeth’s gritty downtown.

The elder Rahami reportedly came to pray at the mosque earlier this week, but today he was nowhere to be seen. His son was charged Tuesday in connection to a bomb that injured 29 in Manhattan, another that went off before a Jersey Shore charity race took off and two other attempted bombings. He was arrested Monday after a shootout with Linden, N.J., police officers.

And while Friday’s jumah prayer also coincided with the funeral service of an MCCUC member, it was clear that Imam Syed Fakhruddin Alvi’s sermon was inspired by the younger Rahami’s alleged crimes.

“What is Islam?” Alvi asked, a small microphone on his lapel carrying his deep voice over the sound of ceiling fans attempting to cool the mosque’s sun-soaked second floor. It was an exceptionally warm day in late September, summer’s last gasp before giving into autumn. One congregant, seated with his back to an open window, lightly wiped sweat from his neck as he listened to the imam outline the tenets of Islam.

“If you want to be a Muslim, take care of those who are needy, deprived of basic necessities,” Alvi said, adding that “hunger has no religion.”

About 35 men were seated on their knees on the mosque’s red and gold patterned carpet when the imam began speaking. The men appeared to be in their late 20s and older, with just a few younger ones mixed in. Their attire was just as varied, with some dressed in traditional Muslim robes but many more sporting jeans and button-downs, flannels and polo shirts. A few wore sweatpants.

People continued to trickle in throughout the service, and by the time it ended, the room was filled with more than 100 men. More women were located behind the partition that separates the sexes.

For each hadith, or Islamic scripture, he referenced, Alvi provided the name of the book, chapter and page number. “I know after this, many people will do Google,” he said.

After going through the basics of what it means to be a Muslim, Alvi asked, “What does the Quran say about those who are not Muslim?” He transitioned seamlessly to the subject of terrorism without ever directly referring to the previous weekend’s bombing incidents, or the fact that the man authorities believe is responsible is the son of a longtime congregant.

“If anyone kills a non-Muslim citizen, almighty Allah will make paradise forbidden from him,” he said, his voice growing louder as he sternly urged those listening: “Write this down.”

“No one has any right to kill any non-Muslim,” he said. “We are living here as citizens. It is our job, our duty, to respect the law of the land.”

“Islam has no justification for terrorism or extremism,” he continued, arguing that those who carry out “barbaric” actions like suicide bombings and other violence in the name of Islam, are motivated by misinformation found on the Internet in the form of “Imam Google” or “Shiekh YouTube.”

Not only is it “our civic and religious duty to support law enforcement,” Alvi argued, but as parents, “it’s your job to take care of your children” and to “keep children from evil activities.”