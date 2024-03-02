Elizabeth City police seize guns after chasing 3 armed men

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police seized several guns after chasing armed suspects.

On Friday, March 1 just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the intersection Harney Street and Cypress Street for the report of three armed men wearing facemasks.

Once on the scene, officers were told that the men ran toward Factory Street. After establishing a search perimeter, police found two long guns and four handguns in the area.

The Elizabeth City Police Department thanked the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321, the Crime Line at 252-335-5555 or text a tip to 252-390-8477.

