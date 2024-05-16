Elizabeth City man sentenced in 2019 assault

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man will spend more than five years in jail after being sentenced Wednesday in a 2019 shooting.

Previously: 26-year-old arrested in connection with Elizabeth City shooting in December 2019

Thomas Stokley Jr.

Thomas Stokley Jr., 31, will serve a sentence of six years, 11 months to nine years and four months for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and between five years, seven months and seven years, nine months for possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon. He will serve his sentences in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Stokely was arrested after police said he shot another man in the area of Corsair Circle and Liberator Street. Police responded to the 700 block of Corsair Circle in Elizabeth City around 10:21 a.m. Dec. 27, 2019 in reference to a report of someone who suffered a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old man, identified as Lazino Shelton, 20, of Elizabeth City, who had been shot several times and was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital, and later flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.