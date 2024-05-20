Elise Stefanik Gets Heated With Fox News Host Over Trump Question: 'It's A Disgrace'

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) bashed Fox News’ Shannon Bream on Sunday for asking about her reported change of tone toward former President Donald Trump.

Stefanik, who is reportedly on Trump’s vice presidential shortlist, was asked about the “veep-stakes” to be his 2024 running mate before Bream pointed to a 2022 report by The New York Times regarding her “revisionism” toward the former president.

The New York Republican once described Trump as “whack job,” according to The Times, while criticizing him for being “insulting to women” in an August 2015 interview.

The report also cited Stefanik’s former friends who described the Republican as having “thought Mr. Trump was too awful and ridiculous to be taken seriously.”

“So the question is when, more importantly why, did you change your mind about President Trump?” Bream asked Stefanik, who has since become a staunch supporter of the former president.

“Well, Shannon, it’s a disgrace that you would quote The New York Times with nameless, faceless false sources –,” Stefanik replied.

“But they’re quoting your friends so I’m giving you a chance to respond to that,” Bream said.

“No, no, no, no, Shannon. Shannon, Shannon, they’re not quoting my friends. Those names are not included because they are false smears,” Stefanik said.

The two tried to speak over each other before Bream invited viewers to read the article “for themselves.”

She later returned to Stefanik’s reported 2015 comment that Trump was “insulting to women,” remarks which CNN cited in an earlier report.

“Is that a misquote? Did you not say that?” Bream asked.

“I said the statement that the Democrats leaked out in 2016, that that was insulting, however, Shannon, I stood by in support of him and I strongly support him,” said Stefanik, who talked up Trump’s support for women.

