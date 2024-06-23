Eliminating the ‘sick tax’: How medical debt may soon be wiped from credit reports
Millions of Americans are stuck with medical debt - the negative impact of unpaid medical bills on credit scores can linger for years, making it harder to qualify for mortgages and other wealth building opportunities. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has proposed a rule change that would remove medical bills from most credit reports, increase privacy protections, help to increase credit scores and loan approvals, and prevent debt collectors from using the credit reporting system to coerc