Elijah Vue latest: Search for missing 3-year-old continues with equestrian, canine teams

MANITOWOC — The search for 3-year-old Elijah Vue continues as law enforcement utilizes equestrian and canine resources to try to locate the toddler, who has been missing since Feb 20.

A news release from Two Rivers Police Department May 7 said investigators have been analyzing an extremely large amount of video and other data that has been gathered during the 78-day search.

The search has included K-9 teams to help find the boy and now investigators say searchers on horseback are joining the effort.

According to the release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation continues to lead the search efforts with help from Two Rivers police, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Police and area firefighters examine ditches along State 310 near Johnston Drive during the search for a missing 3-year-old boy Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis. Elijah Vue was reported missing Feb. 20.

The May 7 release also addressed recent rumors that the TRPD was not allowing an organization called Midwest EquuSearch to take part in search efforts.

"This is incorrect, misleading and serves as a distraction away from our efforts to find Elijah," the release said.

The release added the TRPD has not turned away any volunteer organization from the search for Elijah, nor do those groups need permission from the TRPD to help search.

The only restriction the TRPD has put on the volunteer searches has been to respect private property.

Since Elijah was reported missing, the TRPD has actively asked for assistance from the public, including volunteer organizations, in searching for the boy.

The search has also included the use of the most advanced technology available, the release said. Previous reports included accounts of the use of drones, aircraft, boats and diving equipment to aid the search efforts.

Elijah Vue's mother and her boyfriend face child neglect charges over his disappearance.

Katrina B. Baur, Elijah's mom and a Wisconsin Dells resident, was arrested in February after Elijah was reported missing. Jesse Vang, a 39-year-old Two Rivers man who police say was in a relationship with Baur, was also arrested.

Vang told police he fell asleep while Elijah was standing next to his bed praying as a form of punishment the morning of Feb. 20. When Vang woke up, he said Elijah was gone and he called 911.

Vang pleaded not guilty to a felony child neglect charge April 16. His next appearance is scheduled for June 28.

Baur faces a felony charge of chronic child neglect, a second charge of felony child neglect involving a different child, and two misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer. She pleaded not guilty to the charges March 22.

At a previous court date for Baur April 30, she was denied a motion to lessen her $15,000 bond. The next event in Baur's case is now a status conference set for May 28. Baur is not expected to be in attendance for that meeting.

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

Elijah, a 3-year-old boy from Two Rivers, is missing Feb. 20. The Two Rivers Police Department has asked the public for help with finding him.

The total reward for information leading to the discovery of Elijah or the arrest and charging of anyone responsible for his disappearance has now grown to $40,000. The FBI has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to locating Elijah or convicting those responsible for his disappearance, Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers has offered a $10,000 reward, and the city of Two Rivers has now offered an additional $15,000, reward which was funded through community donations.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

