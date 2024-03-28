Elijah Vue latest: 3-year-old boy still missing in Two Rivers as police conduct large search using drones

TWO RIVERS — Two Rivers police organized a large-scale search operation March 28 utilizing drones in an attempt to locate missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue.

About 70 teams of drone operators, primarily from police departments and sheriff's offices from across Wisconsin, helped with the operation, Two Rivers Police Department said in a news release.

Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation also assisted Two Rivers police and fire departments in checking "areas of interest."

A large search operation has been ongoing in the Shoto area for the past week, police said. That search has included help from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, local farmers and local agricultural businesses, police added.

The last update from the police about Elijah was released 10 days ago when they revealed Elijah's blanket had been found earlier in the investigation near Goodwin Road.

Police and area firefighters examine ditches along State 310 near Johnston Drive during the search for a missing 3-year-old boy Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis. Elijah Vue was reported missing Feb. 20.

Elijah was reported missing Feb. 20. Daily search efforts since that day by local, state and federal law enforcement have included canvassing of urban and rural neighborhoods; searches of rivers, shores and a landfill in Calumet County; and K-9 teams “checking and rechecking various areas.”

Two Rivers Police Department also sent a Wisconsin AMBER Alert, which is an emergency child abduction alert, for Elijah a few hours after he was reported missing, and that alert is still active.

Elijah is also listed as missing on the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children & Adults.

Civilian volunteers in Manitowoc County still search for the child. In the March 28 news release, Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert said, "We encourage participation in coordinated and legally permissible search efforts for Elijah.

"We will continue our search efforts while also investigating the circumstances regarding the disappearance of Elijah Vue and will release information as we can," he added.

Elijah Vue's mother and her boyfriend face child neglect charges over his disappearance.

Katrina B. Baur, Elijah's mom and a Wisconsin Dells resident, was arrested in February after Elijah was reported missing. Jesse Vang, a 39-year-old Two Rivers man who police say was in a relationship with Baur, was also arrested.

Vang told police he fell asleep while Elijah was standing next to his bed praying as a form of punishment the morning of Feb. 20. When Vang woke up, he said Elijah was gone and he called 911.

Vang is expected to appear in Manitowoc County Circuit Court March April 4 for a preliminary hearing.

Baur faces a felony charge of chronic child neglect, a second charge of felony child neglect involving a different child, and two misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer.

At a previous court date for Baur March 22, she plead not guilty to all charges. Her next appearance in court is scheduled for April 26.

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tip line at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

There is a combined $40,000 reward from the city of Two Rivers, Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for any information that leads to finding Elijah or to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance.

