Elgin News Digest: West Dundee holding party to unveil new pump house and public space; Ecker Center to participate in federal mental health program; early bird tickets on sale for Elgin’s Nightmare on Chicago Street

West Dundee holding party to unveil new pump house and public space

The village of West Dundee will hold a free street party to unveil its new riverwalk pump house building and public space at 98 Oregon Ave. from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 21.

In addition to a ribbon-cutting, beverages from Emmett’s will be sold and rock/funk/soul band Local Motive will perform, according to a post on the village’s website.

The pump house is a replica of one that was more than 100 years old. It was torn down in 2017, according to the Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce website. Bricks from that structure have been used to build the replica.

For more information about the event, call village hall, 847-551-3800.

Ecker Center to participate in federal mental health program

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health, a local mental health center based in Elgin, has been selected to participate in a federal program tasked with expanding and improving access to coordinated mental health care and substance use treatment, state Sen. Sen. Cristina Castro said.

“The Ecker Center provides essential services to members of our community, serving as a source of recovery and hope during challenging times,” Castro, D-Elgin, said.

“The infusion of additional federal dollars through this competitive program will mean greater access to mental and behavioral health services for individuals and families throughout the northwest suburbs.”

The Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Demonstration Program provides reimbursement through Medicaid for the full cost of services at higher rates than what they previously received for Medicaid customers, a news release said.

It’s estimated the program will bring an additional $150 million into Illinois’ behavioral health system, according to program information.

The programs provide access to a range of services and care coordination through evidence-based practices and other supports based on a community needs assessment, including crisis services available 24/7. They are also required to provide routine outpatient care within 10 business days.

The Ecker Center was one of 19 mental health centers across Illinois selected for the program, the release said.

Early bird tickets on sale for Elgin’s Nightmare on Chicago Street

Early bird tickets are on sale for the zombie-themed Nightmare on Chicago Street, scheduled for 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 in downtown Elgin.

General admission tickets are $25, early entry tickets cost $50 and VIP parking is $50, according to the event website. Attendees will not have obtain wristbands this year to enter the street party, but electronic tickets must be shown to gain admission.

For tickets and more information, go to www.nightmareonchicagostreet.com.

Groot garbage collection and stickers in the village of Carpentersville will increase Aug. 1.

The cost of monthly services will go from $22.10 per month to $22.76, refuse and white goods stickers will go from $2.58 to $3 each, special collection rates will go from $51.66 per yard to $53.21 and additional bulk item pickup will go from $25.75 per yard to $26.52.

Addionally, the monthly cost to rent an Extra 95 gallon cart goes from $3.09 to $3.18 and the seasonal cost for a yard waste cart goes from $51.66 to $53.21.

For more information, go to www.groot.com/waste-management-chicago/village-of-carpentersville.

Kane County volunteers needed to remove rusty crayfish

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County is seeking volunteers to help remove an invasive species known as the rusty crayfish from area waterways.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, people taking part in the “Rusty Rodeo” will collect, identify and remove crayfish at North Aurora Island Park at 4 E. State St. in North Aurora and along the Riverside Trail at Indian Street in St. Charles.

Volunteers should expect to get wet as the work requires wading into the water with dip nets to catch and remove the crustaceans, a news release said.

The event is co-sponsored by the forest preserve district , St. Charles Park District, Fox Valley Park District, Friends of the Fox River, Center for Great Lakes Literacy and Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant.

No registration is required for the event. For more information, go to www.kaneforest.com, email programs@kaneforest.com or call 630-444-3190.