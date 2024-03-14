Elgin News Digest: U-46 has a Golden Apple finalist, 12 ISBE honorees; mobile DMV event coming to Dundee Township center Wednesday; ‘Marguerite, Misty, & Me’ author coming to at Elgin library

U-46 has a Golden Apple finalist, 12 ISBE honorees

Nine School District U-46 teachers, a principal and two school social workers have been recognized in the Illinois State Board of Education’s annual Those Who Excel program and Aimee Legatzke, a teacher at Fox Meadow Elementary School in South Elgin, is among the finalists for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Golden Apple’s Celebration of Excellence ceremony for the finalists will take place Saturday, April 13, in St. Charles, according to a news release. The Those Who Excel award winners will be recognized Saturday, May 18, at a banquet in Normal.

All received Accent on Achievement certificates at Monday night’s U-46 School Board meeting.

Those being honored by the ISBE are:

Valerie Albuck, a teacher at Tefft Middle School in Streamwood;

Kristen Allanson, a teacher at Bartlett High School;

Gerardo Barrio, a teacher at Streamwood High School;

Alicia Choi, a teacher at Dream Academy in Elgin;

Jennifer Delgado, a school social worker at McKinley Elementary School in Elgin;

Haleigh Eller, a teacher at Centennial Elementary School in Bartlett;

Matt Erbach, a teacher at South Elgin High School;

Erin Gamble, a teacher with the U-46 specialized student services program;

Mary Mangione, the principal at Dream Academy;

Marie McKee, a social worker at Dream Academy;

Shannon Pennington, a teacher at Dream Academy;

Sarah Said, a teacher at Dream Academy.

Mobile DMV event coming to Dundee Township center Wednesday

Amobile Department of Motor Vehicles event being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Dundee Township Adult Activities Center, 665 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville.

Sponsored by state Rep. Anna Moeller, D-Elgin, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office and Dundee Township, driver services available at the event include:

Driver’s license renewal, duplication and correction;

State ID card services for first-time applicants, renewals, duplication and correction;

Vehicle registration sticker renewal;

Organ donor registration, with license or ID application;

Voter registration, with license or ID application;

REAL ID card applications.

Mobile DMVs do not administer written or road exams for licenses, a news release said. Major credit cards, personal checks and money orders are acceptable forms of payment.

To register for an appointment, go to signup.com/go/oKSsmQy. For more information, go to www.ilsos.gov.

‘Marguerite, Misty, & Me’ author coming to at Elgin library

Susan Friedland will be discussing her book, “Marguerite, Misty and Me: A Horse Lover’s Hunt for the Hidden History of Marguerite Henry and her Chincoteague Pony,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

Henry did research for her horse books, including “Misty of Chincoteague,” at the Elgin library and lived in Kane County, where the real Misty was stabled, according to a news release.

Friedland’s book will be available for purchase and signing. Those attending the program are invited to bring Breyer horse figurines they own for a show and tell.

To register, go to gailborden.info/register, call 847-429-4597 or visit the library.