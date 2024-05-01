Elgin News Digest: School District U-46 awards Superintendent’s Scholarships to 30 students; Diapers and Wipes Drive being held in Elgin through month of May; model railroad exhibit at Gail Borden Public Library this weekend

School District U-46 awards Superintendent’s Scholarships to 30 students

Thirty first-generation, college-bound seniors attending School District U-46 schools have been awarded $2,000 Superintendent’s Scholarships.

More than 70 applications were reviewed before a panel selected the final recipients of the scholarship money, provided through a Seigle Foundation Grant, according to a U-46 news release. The students will be attending universities that include Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue, Notre Dame and DePaul.

The recipients are:

Elgin High School — Enrique Aguila, Elvin Arinaitwe, Gabriela Bautista, Stephanie Bautista, Bryanna Cole, Keyla Fregoso, Wendy Hernandez, Victoria Martinez, Esmeralda Medrano, Stephanie Nieves, Fatima Salazar, Nicole Smola, James Vargas, Emily Vega, Yahaira Zepeda.

Larkin High School — Athena Arellanes, Ericka Bonilla, John Catalan, Tyler Luu, Julissa Martinez, Nicole Roman, Kimberly Ta.

South Elgin High School — Nehmat Kaur, Nicole Maslon.

Bartlett High School — Bianca Bil, Kimberly Diaz, Rudra Patel, Janine Marie Villegas.

Streamwood High School — Miranda Hermez, Alexis Serrano.

To view a video of the scholarship presentation, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jw353fo0HQM.

Diapers and Wipes Drive being held in Elgin through month of May

State Rep. Anna Moeller, D-Elgin, in collaboration with the Elgin Partnership for Early Learning, is sponsoring a Diapers and Wipes Drive during the month of May.

Donations of new, unwrapped diapers and pull-ups in sizes 2 to 6 and wet wipes for local families can be dropped off at these locations through Wednesday, May 29:

Moeller’s Elgin office, 164 Division St.;

Taylor Family Branch YMCA, 50 N. McLean Blvd., Elgin;

Gail Borden Public Library Customer Relations Desk, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

“I appreciate the willingness of the Elgin Partnership for Early Learning to help my office seek donations of diapers and wipes to make these challenges a little easier to manage for local families and encourage everyone to donate what they can to make this a successful event,” Moeller said in the release.

For more information, call 847-841-7130 or email staterepmoeller@gmail.com.

Model railroad exhibit at Gail Borden Public Library this weekend

A model railroad exhibit will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 3-4, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in the Meadows Community Rooms at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

The HO Scale exhibit, which includes 100 feet of track and handmade landscape pieces, is being presented by the Kane County Model Railroad Club, according to a library news release.

For more information about the club and the exhibit, call David Hahn at 847-525-0749.

Deadline is Sunday to order rain barrels to benefit Conservation Fund

Online order forms to purchase rain barrels and other gardening tools for the benefit of The Conservation Fund are due Sunday, May 5.

Purchases will be available for pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve Creek Bend Nature Center, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles, according to a post on the city of Elgin’s website.

For prices or to place an order, go to elginil.gov/2535/Rain-Barrels, upcycle-products.com/il-programs/kc/, and www.theconservationfoundation.org. For more information, call Sarra Hinshaw at 630-208-8665 or email her at hinshawsarra@kanecountyil.gov.

Art show being held Saturday at Rakow Adult Activities Center

A Dundee Township Park District art show will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Adult Activities Center, 665 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville.

More than 100 works from people who took part in the center’s local artists workshop will be on display at the free event, according to the park district’s website.

Artists also will be selling original pieces and prints and one original artwork will be raffled to benefit the Adult Activities Center.

For more information, call 847-428-7131.