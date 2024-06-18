Elgin News Digest: Outdoor movies being shown in Elgin Wednesday and Thursday; Pollinatorpallooza at Randall Oaks Zoo celebrates pollen spreaders; historical program planned on Spring Hill Mall’s rise and fall

Outdoor movies being shown in Elgin Wednesday and Thursday

Elgin’s free outdoor movie series gets underway this week with a screening of “Trolls” Wednesday, June 19, in Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., and “Zombieland” Thursday night, June 20, on the south lawn of The Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way.

Programming gets underway at 6 p.m., with the movies starting after dark. Food trucks will be onsite.

For a list of the seven movies being shown in Elgin parks this summer, go to elginil.gov/1775/Summer-Movies-in-the-Park. For information about the four screenings being shown outside Hemmens, go to elginil.gov/2620/Movies-on-the-Lawn.

Pollinatorpallooza at Randall Oaks Zoo celebrates pollen spreaders

Randall Oaks Zoo in West Dundee will be hosting its first Pollinatorpallooza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

The event will feature information about bees and other pollinators, honey tastings and pollinator games, according to the zoo’s Facebook page. Native wildflower seeds will be distributed for free.

There also will be pollinator parades at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with participants making their own bee and butterfly antennas from pipe cleaners to wear during the march.

The zoo is located at 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Regular daily admission rates will apply. For more information, call 847-551-4312.

Program on the history of Spring Hill Mall’s rise and fall planned

The Dundee Township Historical Society will present a free program on “The Rise and Fall of Spring Hill Mall” at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the West Dundee VFW Post 2298, 117 S. First St.

The presentation will look at the five years of conflict between Carpentersville, West Dundee and the mall developer that eventually led to the mall opening in both towns in 1980, according to the historical society’s web page. It will also cover the mall’s boom times, decline and what the future might hold for the property, most of which is now owned by West Dundee.

For more information, call 847-428-6996 or email dths@sbcglobal.net.

Elgin Heritage Commission to unveil historical interpretive sign

Elgin Heritage Commission, in partnership with the Elgin History Museum, will unveil a new historical interpretive sign at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23, outside of New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 Wing St.

The sign documents the church’s beginnings as the Illinois Park Chapel built in the 1890s, according to a news release.

Free tours of the church will follow the presentation, which is being hosted by the commission, New Hope Baptist Church Pastor Barry Jones and Elgin City Councilman Corey Dixon.

For more information, go to www.elginhistory.org, call 847-742-4248 or email museum@elginhistory.org.