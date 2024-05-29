Elgin News Digest: Lords Park Farm Zoo opens for the season this weekend; ‘Fish for Fun’ Saturday at Elgin’s Rolling Knolls Forest Preserve; Hanover Township’s free summer youth lunches start in Elgin Monday

Lords Park Farm Zoo in Elgin opens for the season this weekend

Elgin’s Lords Park Farm Zoo opens for the season Saturday, June 1.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, Aug. 11, according to the city’s website. Admission is free.

The Friends of Lords Park Zoo will host a series of family-friendly events in the zoo throughout the season, beginning with the J.G. Reptile Show from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

The zoo is located at 207 Grand Blvd. For more information, go to elginil.gov/1811/Lords-Park-Zoo or www.facebook.com/LordsParkZoo.

‘Fish for Fun’ Saturday at Rolling Knolls Forest Preserve in Elgin

Children ages 15 and under are invited to join the Izaak Walton Youth League for a free fishing event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Rolling Knolls Forest Preserve, 11N260 Rohrssen Road, Elgin.

Volunteers will be available to help novices and a limited amount of fishing gear will be on hand for those who don’t have equipment. Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish caught and released.

Participants are asked to sign a waiver in order to fish. To register and for more information, call 773-758-8899.

Hanover Township’s free summer youth lunches start Monday

Hanover Township is partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide free lunches for youths beginning Monday, June 3, at the the Izaak Walton Youth Center, 899 Jay St., Elgin, and the township’s Astor Avenue Community Center, 7431 Astor Ave., Hanover Park.

Lunches will be available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Elgin and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hanover Park, according to a township news release. No registration is required.

Lunch will not be offered on Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, July 4. The last day for meals at both locations will be Friday, Aug. 9.

For more information, call the Astor Avenue Community Center at 630-540-9085 or the Izaak Walton Youth Center at 630-483-5799.

First of eight Dundee Township Park District concerts set for Tuesday

The Dundee Township Park District’s free summer concert series gets underway with a performance by Mexican folk act Cielito Lindo from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville.

Eight other series concerts will be held, rotating between Carpenter Park, Lions Park in East Dundee, Grafelman Park in West Dundee and Sabatino Park in Sleepy Hollow, according to the park district’s website.

In prior years, the concerts were held on Friday evenings. Spokeswoman Katie Keller said they switched to Tuesday nights because there had been an attendance decline due to competing events, activities and weekend plans. Musical groups are easier to book for earlier in the week, she added, giving the district a chance to offer a wider array of acts.

For the full concert lineup, go to www.dtpd.org/concerts-in-the-park.

Athletic shoe recycling part of Sunday’s Fox Trot in Elgin

Runners and spectators are being asked to bring pairs of used athletic shoes for recycling to the 47th annual Elgin Fox Trot Sunday, June 2.

Shoes can be dropped off at the Chase Bank tent in the event’s hospitality zone in the parking lot of the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., according to the event’s website. For more information on the program, go to gotsneakers.com.

The Fox Trot will feature 10-mile and 5K races starting at 7:30 a.m., with the library parking lot serving as the starting and ending point. A party afterward will feature music, dancing, awards, food and beverages, including beer.

For more information, go to elginfoxtrot.org/home.

Randall Oaks Zoo in West Dundee hosting Pride Month party

Randall Oaks Zoo in West Dundee will be celebrating Pride Month with a party from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

The event recognizes differences in animals, zookeepers and the community, according to the zoo’s online calendar. It will feature lawn games, zoo tours and rainbow enrichments for the animals, a news release said.

Regular admission rates apply. The zoo is located at 1180 N. Randall Road.

For more information, call 847-551-4312.