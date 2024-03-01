Elgin News Digest: Library holding program to share stories of Elgin women; Elgin museum to host talk on national landmarks, monuments; Kane County officials holding crime expungement clinic

Library holding program to share stories of Elgin women

To celebrate Women’s History Month and the library’s 150th anniversary, the Gail Borden Public Library will be holding the “Herstory: Stories of Elgin Women” program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the main Elgin library, 270 N. Grove Ave.

Elgin historian Linda Rock will portray several notable Elgin women, including Laura Raymond Gifford, Mary Carpenter Lord, Alice Byrd Potter and Anna Spani Schrader as part of the program, according to the library’s website. She will change costumes as she changes roles and will take questions after her performance.

To register or for more information, go to attend.gailborden.info/event/9770301.

Elgin museum to host talk on national landmarks, monuments

Norman Moline, professor emeritus at Augustana College, will do a presentation on national monuments, historic landmarks and key Illinois locations on the National Register of Historic Places at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St.

The free event is being produced by Elgin History Museum in partnership with Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, according to the museum’s website.

The event will also be live streamed on Zoom.To reserve a spot, go to elginhistory.org/event/the-national-park-service-in-our-region-places-to-experience-our-cultural-history-with-norman-moline.

Tickets on sale for Kane 4-H foundation dinner and auction

Tickets are on sale through Wednesday, April 3, for the Kane County 4-H Foundation’s 15th annual pork chop dinner and auction fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Prairie Events Center on the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles.

There are several meal options: a two-chop dinner for $16, a one-chop dinner for $14 or a pulled pork sandwich dinner for $12, according to a news release. Proceeds from the event will benefit University of Illinois Extension programs in Kane County.

Last year, the dinner and auction raised about $20,000.

To purchase a ticket, call Bill Collins at 630-484-6852, email Katherine Thompson at katthom8@yahoo.com or contact the Kane County Extension office, 630-584-6166. For more information about University of Illinois Extension in Kane County, go to go.illinois.edu/extensiondkk.

Gail Borden library holding 150th birthday bash on March 18

The Gail Borden Public Library will celebrate its 150th year with a party from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, at the main library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

Elgin’s first library opened on March 19, 1874, on the third floor of the Home Bank building that once stood where the Tower Building is now located, according to the library’s website.

The 150th anniversary gathering will feature cupcakes, giveaways, performances by the Elgin Master Chorale and the Fox Valley Harmonizers Barbershop Quartet as well as several surprises.

For more information and other events planned for the 150th anniversary, go to gailborden.info/150.

Kane County officials holding crime expungement clinic

An expungement clinic to help people remove criminal offenses from their records will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 20 at the Aurora Public Library, 101 S. River St.

Kane County Circuit Clerk Theresa Barreiro, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, state Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, the Kane County Law Library and volunteers will be part of the program.

Some criminal offenses are eligible for removal from Kane County records, a news release said. Volunteers will meet one-on-one with people to determine eligibility and help begin the expungement process.

Questions about the event can be emailed to circuitclerk@KaneCountyIL.gov, organizers said.

Registration is required by going to www.aurorapubliclibrary.org/events.