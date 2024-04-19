Elgin News Digest: IDOT to hold April 25 public hearing on Route 20 ramps in Elgin; Kane County to take down toll signs near the Longmeadow bridge; Grand Victoria makes donation to ECC’s Black Student Achievers club

IDOT to hold April 25 public hearing on Route 20 ramps in Elgin

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on improvements proposed for the Route 20 ramps at Illinois and Lavoie avenues in Elgin from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at The Edward Schock Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way.

According to the plan under consideration, the existing ramps at Illinois and Lavoie avenues would be removed and the roads modified to accommodate the closures, according to a news release.

Exhibits of proposed changes will be on display, an audio-visual presentation shown and project team members available to discuss the project and answer questions at the event.

For more information, go to idot.illinois.gov/transportation-system/transportation-management/featured-projects/kane-county—us-20-ramps-at-illinois-avenue-and-lavoie-avenue.html.

Comments may be submitted at the hearing, emailed to DOT.US20Ramps@Illinois.gov or sent by mail to the Illinois Department of Transportation/Bureau of Programming/ Attn: Lori Brown, 201 West Center Court, Schaumburg, IL 60196.

Kane County to take down toll signs near the Longmeadow bridge

Kane County plans to remove two overhead signs east of the new Longmeadow Parkway Fox River Bridge near Carpentersville that make reference to tolls being charged.

The April 30 sign removal is described as “a symbolic moment marking the end of any further implementation of a toll system originally created to fund the construction of the bridge,” a county news release said.

With the allocation of $35 million in additional funding from the state of Illinois, Kane County and regional partners, the long-anticipated bridge will open later this year and will be free for public use, officials said.

Bonds were sold for bridge construction, and the original plan called for tolls to be charged to bridge users as a revenue source to repay the bond purchasers.

Sleepy Hollow Service Club hosting Headless Horseman Gala

The Sleepy Hollow Service Club will be hosting its inaugural Headless Horseman Gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Moretti’s, 2300 Bushwood Drive. Elgin.

The gale is fundraiser for the village’s Fourth of July fireworks display and other Sleepy Hollow community activities, according to the club’s Facebook page.

Tickets are $100 per person, which includes five raffle tickets. The event also will feature dinner, live entertainment and a silent auction.

To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/shgala2024. For more information, call Kelly Thomas at 847-287-9883.

Grand Victoria makes donation to ECC’s Black Student Achievers club

Elgin Community College’s Black Student Achievers club has received a $4,800 donation from the Grand Victoria Casino to support the group’s Black History Month initiatives.

The Grand Victoria set up donation bins around the casino in February so patrons could contribute, an ECC news release said.

The donation, orchestrated through the ECC Foundation, recognizes the leadership and impact of the student group, which the casino chose to “spearhead the planning and execution of these initiatives,” the release said.

“We were all excited to be identified and supported by a community organization,” said Erik Enders, student life coordinator for student equity and faculty advisor for the club. “I knew the range of money they’ve raised and donated in the past so when I found out so much more was collected, it was unbelievable.”

Rolando Guerrero, Grand Victoria general manager, said supporting the local community remains a top priority.

“We want to be seen as not just takers but also givers; this is just another way we can do that,” Guerrero said in the release. “We try to vary the organizations we work with and are pleased with how we can help.”