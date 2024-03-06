Elgin News Digest: Food bank holding pop-up mobile food market at ECC Saturday; State Street Market anniversary being celebrated this weekend; flea market organized by Elgin High School PTO set for Sunday

Food bank holding pop-up mobile food market at ECC Saturday

Northern Illinois Food Bank is holding a pop-up mobile market to distribute two semi-truckloads of food for those in need from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Elgin Community College.

Seventy local volunteers will be on hand to distribute food in a drive-through process in which recipients do not need to exit their vehicles, a news release said. The ECC campus is located at 1700 Spartan Drive.

Anyone in need of grocercies is welcome; no identification, proof of income or referral is needed. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, the release said.

For more information about upcoming mobile markets, volunteering, or donating, go to SolveHungerToday.org.

State Street Market anniversary being celebrated this weekend

State Street Market Shops in Elgin will celebrate its 42nd anniversary with door prizes, cake, coffee and punch Saturday and Sunday, March 9-10.

The mall is located at 701 N. State St. in a building once used as a millwork factory. It now holds more than 30 shops, with vendors and artisans selling furniture, antiques, decorative items, hand-crafted designs and jewelry, collectibles, new and vintage apparel, loose teas, tableware and other items.

Shops are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to www.statestreetmarketshopselgin.com.

Flea market organized by Elgin High School PTO set for Sunday

The Elgin High School Parent-Teacher Organization will host a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, in the front commons area of the Elgin High School, 1200 Maroon Drive.

More than 200 vendors are expected to participate the event, which will also include raffles, a bake sale and food for purchase, a news release said. Profits will go to student groups, teacher grants, homecoming week, scholarships and school projects.

Admission is $5 for the general public, $2 for students and seniors. Early admission at 8 a.m. is $10.

For more information, call 847-293-0490 or go to www.facebook.com/elginhighschoolfleamarket.

‘Complete Wedding Expo’ being held at The Highland Loft

“The Complete Wedding Expo,” a free bridal event, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at The Highland Loft, 168 E. Highland Ave., Elgin.

More than 70 wedding and special event vendors will be on hand, including those selling gowns and tuxedos, photographers, DJ’s, invitation designers, decor specialists, event planners, florists and travel agents, according to the event website.

For more information and to register to attend, go to www.thecompleteweddingexpo.com.