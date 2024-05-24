Elgin News Digest: East Dundee closes on sale to purchase old Haeger Pottery site; U-46 to provide school supply kits for 2024-25 elementary school students; Red Poppy Bistro ready for a second run in new South Elgin location

East Dundee closes on sale to purchase old Haeger Pottery site

East Dundee has purchased the shuttered Haeger Pottery site, marking a milestone for the village as it transforms the historic property into an active residential area, officials said.

“This is a pivotal moment for East Dundee,” Village President Jeff Lynam said in a news release. “The acquisition of the former Haeger Pottery site represents our commitment to improve our community.”

The village envisions “this site as a vibrant residential redevelopment which will bring more residents to our community to enjoy easy access to downtown as well as adding new greenspace along the Fox River,” Lynam said.

The seven-acre site, located at 7 Maiden Lane, has been closed since Haeger Potteries shut down in May 2016 after 145 years in business.

Haeger’s extensive history includes providing bricks to help rebuild Chicago following the Great Chicago Fire in 1871 and being part of the part of the Century of Progress Exposition in Chicago in 1934. In the 1920s, it produced teaware, lunchware, crystal, glasses and other goods that have since become collector’s items.

The acquisition has been in the works for two years, with the village planning to use the property for residential development and open space, officials said. A request for proposals seeking redevelopment concepts is expected to be ready in the next few months.

U-46 to provide school supply kits for 2024-25 elementary school students

School District U-46 plans to provide classroom supply kits for all kindergarten through sixth grade students for the 2024-25 school year.

This is the fourth year supplies are being provided and it could be the last, according to information provided to the U-46 School Board, which tentatively approved an $895,000 contract Monday with Texas-based Educational Products Inc. A final vote is expected Monday, June 10.

Since the 2021-22 school year, the district has been using money provided by the federal COVID-19 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to pay for the supply kits as a cost-saving measure for strugging families. This is likely the last time the money will be available, staff told the board.

“Moving forward, we would need to look at budgeting them,” board member Dawn Martin said at the meeting.

The contract calls for the purchase of more than 16,000 supply kits, which contain such items as pencils, crayons, markers, scissors, headphones, Play-Doh, colored pencils and highlighters, depending on grade level.

Documents note that the kits “will allow students and families to focus on their learning instead of worrying about whether they have appropriate school supplies.”

Red Poppy Bistro ready for a second run in new South Elgin location

Red Poppy Bistro has opened at its new 322 S. Randall Road location in South Elgin.

The restaurant, owned and operated by Matthew Habib and his wife, Jennifer Polit, was located at 109 E. Highland Ave. in downtown Elgin from 2020 through part of 2022. In May 2023, the couple renovated the restaurant and opened it as Rogue’s Corner, which closed at the end of January.

The South Elgin location is the former home of Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe, which closed in November 2023.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant serves food based on Polit’s Polish and German roots and Habib’s mother’s training as a French pastry chef.

Hawthorne nature center hosting discussion of new Kolbert latest book

A discussion of Elizabeth Kolbert’s latest book, “H if for Hope: Climate Change from A to Z,” will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Hawthorne Hill Nature Center, 28 Brookside Drive in Elgin.

The free event is being hosted by Sandy Kaptain, wife of Elgin Mayor Dave Kaptain, according to a Facebook post for the event.

Kolbert’s book contains 26 essays — one for each letter of the alphabet — that illustrate the journey through the history of climate change and the uncertainties of the planet’s future, according to publisher Penguin House.

For more information on the event, call 847-531-7055.

Elgin Leadership Academy has 21 students in graduating class

The Elgin Leadership Academy class of 2024 celebrated 21 students’ completion of its 10-month program with a graduation ceremony held at Elgin Community College.

Offered by the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce, the program allows local professionals to work with business leaders to expand their network of contacts and resources, increase their breadth of community knowledge, and develop personal and professional leadership skills, a news release said.

This year’s graduates and the companies for whom they work are: Janet Aldred, JQ Designs; Julisa Alonso, KCT Credit Union; Nicole Altman, PetroChoice; Corey Battles, Battles Investment Group; Wendy Chen, Elgin Community College; Kari Christensen, Lamp Inc.; Danielle Conduff, Advocate Sherman Hospital; Karyn Garcia, Ascension St. Joseph-Elgin; Jason Gold, Fox Meadow Elementary School; Nick Halan, Hampton, Lenzini & Renwick Inc.

Also, Scott Jenkins, city of Elgin; Mario Keane, Office of State Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery; Karina Maksimova, Open Door Health Center of Illinois; Charmaine Marshall, Synergy Strategic Business Solutions; Denise Momodu, city of Elgin; Edgar Montes, Alignment Collaborative of Education; Renee Skrabacz, Elgin Community College; Emily Tyler, Food for Greater Elgin; Yadi Vargas, Corporate American Family Credit Union; Sarah Vetter, Gail Borden Public Library District; and Elizabeth Yurisich, Advocate Sherman Hospital.