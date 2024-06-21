Elgin News Digest: Childhood books the focus of new Elgin library exhibit, train; Elgin using signs, walks to urge residents to skip illegal fireworks; ribbon-cutting for WellNow Urgent Care in South Elgin set for Tuesday

Childhood books the focus of new Elgin library exhibit, train

The new exhibit at Elgin’s Gail Borden Public Library features stories and activities geared toward young readers and their families.

“Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites,” designed for children up to age 8, comes from the Minnesota Children’s Museum, according to the library’s website. It focuses on the books “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter, “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats and “Where’s Spot?” by Eric Hill to encourage early literacy.

It also features the Bumblebee Express, a mock train set up on the first floor of the library. Free train rides will be offered from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, as part of the exhibit, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 25, at the 270 N. Grove Ave. library.

For more information, go to gailborden.info/150 or call 847-742-2411.

Elgin using signs, walks to urge residents to skip illegal fireworks

The city of Elgin is reminding residents that fireworks are dangerous and against the law by distributing free lawn signs and having police officers do walk-and-talk events in various neighborhoods.

The police are focusing on areas where have been numerous complaints about illegal fireworks, according to a news release. Elgin police Sgt. Mike Martino said citations issued for illegal fireworks use can range from a warning to a $1,500 fine, based on the number of violations someone has incurred.

Elgin also is providing three different free yard signs in English and Spanish that remind people that shooting off fireworks is illegal, can trigger PTSD in veterans and often scare pets.

The signs are available at Elgin City Hall, 150 Dexter Court, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ribbon-cutting for WellNow Urgent Care in South Elgin set for Tuesday

The new WellNow Urgent Care center will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Tuesday, June 25, before opening to the public at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at 534 S. Randall Road, South Elgin.

WellNow operates more than 200 urgent care centers across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to a news release. They treat non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

The South Elgin location was selected for its proximity to businesses, shopping and transportation, officials said. For more information, go to www.wellnow.com.

South Elgin HS grad receives full scholarship to Elmhurst University

South Elgin High School graduate Gia Nitti is the 2024 winner of the American Dream Fellowship Competition, receiving a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to attend Elmhurst University in the fall.

The university launched the annual competition for first-generation college students in 2018, according to a news release. To be considered, students are asked to submit a video in which they speak about the American Dream and their version of success.

In her video, Nitti, who plans to major in exercise science, said she’s discovered true success isn’t as much about accomplishing goals as it is “learning to appreciate all the moments working towards them” with joy, friendship and gratitude, the release said.

Elgin native named to Fox River Water Reclamation District Board

Nuhemi “Emi” Morales, an Elgin native, has been named a Fox River Water Reclamation District Board trustee.

Morales will serve a three-year term through May 2027, according to a news release.

She is a managing partner with the law firm Cohen, Donahue and Morales, where she handles real estate transactions and bankruptcies, the release said. She also serves as board president for Centro de Informacion in Elgin and as an Elgin Housing Authority commissioner.

“As the first Latina to serve on the Fox River Water Reclamation District Board, Trustee Morales’ appointment is both historic and long overdue,” state Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, said in a statement.

U-46 Board honors district’s music education program

The U-46 School Board honored the district’s music education program and music educators for being named one of the “Best Communities for Music Education” by a national foundation for the sixth consecutive year.

The designation comes from the NAMM Foundation, a nonprofit supported by the National Association of Music Merchants and 15,000 member companies and individual professionals around the world, according to a news release. It’s awarded to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to all students.

Less than three dozen school districts in Illinois received the honor, which the board acknowledged at its June 10 meeting