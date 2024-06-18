Elgin man who sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint given 50-year prison sentence

An Elgin man who sexually assaulted a female acquaintance at knifepoint has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Zanzibah T. Stewart, 45, of the 1300 block of Fairwood Drive, was found guilty in a January jury trial of the Nov. 8, 2020, attack in which he used a knife to threaten and hold the victim against her will and then sexually assaulted her, according to a Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Stewart was convicted of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a class X felony; three counts of criminal sexual assault, a class 1 felony; and one count of aggravated unlawful restraint, a class 3 felony.

The sentence was handed down by Kane County Judge John Barsanti.

Per state law, Stewart must serve 85% of the first 48 years of his sentence for the first six counts and is eligible for day-for-day sentencing for the other two years of his sentence for the seventh charge, the release said. He will receive credit for the 1,304 days served in the Kane County jail awaiting trial and must register for life as a sex offender.

“This is justice,” Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Busljeta said in a statement. “The 50-year sentence ensures that the defendant will never be able to hurt the victim or any innocent person again. I hope it also sends a clear message that this horrendous criminal conduct will not be tolerated.”