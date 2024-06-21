Elgin man who left his sons, ages 3 and 4, with body of wife he killed gets 36-year prison term

An Elgin man who strangled his wife to death and then fled their home, leaving his 3- and 4-year-old sons on their own, has been sentenced to 36 years in prison.

The body of Wendy Ayllon, 33, was discovered by Elgin police the evening of July 12, 2012, after the 4-year-old was found wandering in the area of Lawrence and North Aldine avenues and gave them his home address in the 300 block of Heine Avenue, police and prosecutor reports said.

Victor H. Ayllon, 38, pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife in April. He confessed to police that he and his wife argued in the early morning hours of July 12, 2021, over his allegation that his wife had cheated on him — an accusation investigators said they could not corroborate — and his drug addiction, a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

He fatally choked her sometime between 2:15 and 3:15 a.m. and then went to his parents’ home, which is where police found him later that night after his son was located and his wife’s body discovered, according to the reports. A camera in the couple’s home captured the sound of arguing and the victim screaming followed by a thud, the release said.

“The defendant’s heinous actions, which resulted in the tragic death of his wife and the abandonment of their two young children with her body, are beyond reprehensible,” State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a statement. “His complete disregard for human life and parental responsibility has rightfully resulted in a significant prison sentence.”

Under state law, Ayllon must serve the full sentence, the release said. He will receive credit for the 1,074 days he served in the Kane County jail while awaiting trial.