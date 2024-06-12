Elgin man gets 8-year prison term for sexually assaulting student at his home

An Elgin man who sexually assaulted a student who attended the school where he was employed has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Magdiel Perez, 27, of the first block of Lockman Circle, was convicted in April of two counts of felony sexual assault criminal following a bench trial heard by Kane County Judge John Barsanti, who also handed down the sentence, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Perez had sexual contact on more than one occasion between May 1, 2022, and Aug. 30, 2022, with a student who attended Tefft Middle School in Streamwood, where he worked as a hall monitor. Perez would drive the victim to his home in Elgin where sexual contact would occur, the release said.

After the student disclosed what was happening, school officials contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Service and placed Perez on administrative leave.

While the state’s attorney’s office requested he be sentenced to 16 years in prison, the judge settled on an eight-year term, which is the minimum he could have assigned, the release said. Perez will be required to 85% of the sentence and must register for life as a sexual offender under state law.

“As a society, we expect for our children to be able to trust the adults working at their school,” Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Wittman said in a statement. “This defendant took advantage of this student’s trust and sexually assaulted her. I am thankful to this victim for her willingness to face her abuser in court.”