Elgin man charged with attempted murder in connection with residential shooting

A 35-year-old Elgin man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for his alleged role in the shooting of another man last month at an Elgin home, police said.

Edward Perez also was charged with felony aggravated battery with a firearm and misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with the incident, which took place shortly before 12:10 a.m. April 28 in the 600 block of Dover Drive, which is also the address provided for Perez by the Elgin Police Department.

Officials did not say if the shooting occurred at Perez’s home nor did they provide any information on what led to the shooting, how badly the victim was injured or if Perez allegedly knew the man who was shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but it is not known if he remains hospitalized.

In a hearing Tuesday, Perez was ordered to be detained at the Cook County Jail in Rolling Meadows. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 2.